In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

Palmer got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Palmer had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.