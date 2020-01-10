-
Matt Kuchar shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar lands his 167-yard tee shot within 8 feet of the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
