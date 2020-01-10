-
-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Cameron Percy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Percy's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Percy's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.