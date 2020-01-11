-
Charles Howell III posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Charles Howell III drains 21-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III sinks a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Charles Howell III hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Charles Howell III had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
