Brian Gay shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Brian Gay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a 309 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
Gay got a double bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.
