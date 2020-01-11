Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Armour's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour hit his tee shot 315 yards to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Armour's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.