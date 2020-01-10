-
Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a 313 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hoffman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 2 over for the round.
