Jerry Kelly shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jerry Kelly hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kelly had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kelly to 1 over for the round.
After a 231 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kelly chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kelly to 2 over for the round.
Kelly got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 3 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kelly reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kelly missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kelly to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kelly hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kelly reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to even for the round.
