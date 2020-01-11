-
Vijay Singh shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Vijay Singh hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
Singh got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Singh hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Singh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Singh to 5 over for the round.
At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Singh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Singh to 5 over for the round.
