Will Gordon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon's tee shot went 143 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gordon's tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gordon's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 4 over for the round.