Tyler Ota hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ota finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Ota chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ota to 1 over for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Ota chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ota to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ota's tee shot went 175 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ota reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ota to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Ota had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ota to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Ota suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ota at 5 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ota chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ota to 4 over for the round.