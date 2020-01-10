In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Redman got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.

After a 218 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Redman got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Redman to 7 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 6 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 7 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Redman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Redman's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 7 over for the round.