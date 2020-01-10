In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Alex Beach hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Beach finished his day tied for 142nd at 11 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Beach got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Beach got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Beach to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Beach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 4 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Beach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beach to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Beach's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Beach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beach to 3 over for the round.

Beach got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 4 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Beach got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Beach to 6 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Beach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 7 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Beach tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

Beach got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Beach to 11 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Beach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beach to 12 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Beach chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beach to 11 over for the round.