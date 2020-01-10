Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 4 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Ghim at 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.