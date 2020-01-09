In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Vincent Whaley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 142nd at 11 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Whaley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Whaley got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 5 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Whaley hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Whaley to 8 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 9 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 10 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 11 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Whaley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley hit an approach shot from 169 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 11 over for the round.