Rico Hoey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoey finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hoey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoey to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hoey's tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Hoey had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoey to 3 over for the round.

Hoey got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoey to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hoey's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoey hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Hoey to 4 over for the round.