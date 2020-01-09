-
Collin Morikawa posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Collin Morikawa leads by two at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa carded a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Collin Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Collin Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.
