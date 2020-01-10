Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Wise reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Wise at 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Wise had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.