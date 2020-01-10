-
-
Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Straka got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Straka's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Straka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.