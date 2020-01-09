-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for Sony Open in HawaiiPat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Poston chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Poston's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.