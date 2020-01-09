In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 4 over for the round.