Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok jars 17-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kramer Hickok drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hickok hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hickok hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok's tee shot went 133 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
