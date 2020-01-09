-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Muñoz had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
