Ben Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.