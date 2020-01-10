In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Gellerman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gellerman finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Michael Gellerman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gellerman's 32 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Gellerman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gellerman at 2 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gellerman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.