-
-
Sam Burns shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Burns's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Burns's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.