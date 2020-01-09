In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Schenk's 72 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 152 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schenk's 172 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk's tee shot went 325 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 100 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 58 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.