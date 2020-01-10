-
-
Rikuya Hoshino shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Rikuya Hoshino hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoshino finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Hoshino had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoshino to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hoshino chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Hoshino suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoshino at 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoshino hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Hoshino to 4 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hoshino chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.