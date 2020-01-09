Tomoyo Ikemura hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ikemura finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Ikemura chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ikemura to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ikemura's tee shot went 135 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Ikemura had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ikemura to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ikemura had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ikemura to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Ikemura chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ikemura to 6 over for the round.

Ikemura got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ikemura to 7 over for the round.

Ikemura hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Ikemura to 6 over for the round.