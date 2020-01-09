Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

Hagy missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hagy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Hagy hit his 179 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.