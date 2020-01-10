Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Shelton's tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Shelton's his second shot went 20 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 6 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shelton had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.