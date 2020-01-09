Smylie Kaufman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kaufman finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Kaufman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Kaufman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kaufman at 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Kaufman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 3 over for the round.

Kaufman got a double bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kaufman to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kaufman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th. This moved Kaufman to 6 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kaufman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Kaufman hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Kaufman to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kaufman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaufman to 5 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kaufman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kaufman to 6 over for the round.