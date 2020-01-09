Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch tee shot went 169 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to even for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.