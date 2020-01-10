Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's tee shot went 202 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.