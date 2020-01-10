Jared Sawada hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sawada finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Sawada got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sawada to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Sawada had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sawada to 2 over for the round.

Sawada got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sawada to 3 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Sawada hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sawada to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Sawada's tee shot went 198 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Sawada got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sawada to 5 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sawada had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sawada to 4 over for the round.