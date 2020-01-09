Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ancer finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Abraham Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 17th, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Ancer hit his 207 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.