In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Niemann's tee shot went 209 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 190 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.