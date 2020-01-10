In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Davis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Davis's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to even for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Davis's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Davis hit his 177 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.