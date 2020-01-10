In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Blair got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Blair's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Blair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

Blair missed the green on his first shot on the 176-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blair had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.