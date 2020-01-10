In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

McCumber got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, McCumber's tee shot went 200 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McCumber hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 4 over for the round.

McCumber tee shot went 143 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 5 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 4 over for the round.