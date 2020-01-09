-
-
Daniel Berger shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Berger had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.