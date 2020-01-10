-
Corey Conners putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
PGA TOUR – The CUT
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 10th, Corey Conners's 79 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
