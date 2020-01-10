Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Im finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Sungjae Im's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Im had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Im's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.