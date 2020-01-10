In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chase Seiffert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Seiffert's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

Seiffert hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Seiffert at 1 over for the round.