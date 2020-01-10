-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 87th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 235 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
