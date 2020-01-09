In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Spaun's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 4 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.