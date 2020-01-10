  • Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

    Round Recaps

    Collin Morikawa leads by two at the Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa carded a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.