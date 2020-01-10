In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under.

On the par-4 16th, Ryder's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.

Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.