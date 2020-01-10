-
-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 09, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Collin Morikawa leads by two at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa carded a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; and Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under.
On the par-4 16th, Ryder's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.
Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.