In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryuko Tokimatsu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tokimatsu finished his day tied for 101st at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Tokimatsu got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tokimatsu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tokimatsu's 176 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tokimatsu to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Tokimatsu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tokimatsu to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tokimatsu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tokimatsu to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Tokimatsu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tokimatsu at 3 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Tokimatsu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tokimatsu to 4 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Tokimatsu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tokimatsu to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Tokimatsu had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tokimatsu to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Tokimatsu's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Tokimatsu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tokimatsu to 4 over for the round.