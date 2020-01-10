-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to Know: Matthew NeSmithOn board a Segway, 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and 2019-20 PGA TOUR rookie and North Augusta, South Carolina native Matthew NeSmith talks about where he comes from and what he is most looking forward to on TOUR.
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
