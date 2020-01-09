In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a 209 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 6 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.